WATCH: Brave RPF constable saves boy from getting crushed under train in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In an act of bravery, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel put his life at risk to save a boy from coming under a moving train. The incident took place at Naigaon railway station in Mumbai on Friday, February 2.

In the footage, an RPF constable is seen rushing towards a moving train, throwing himself on the ground to save the boy stuck in the narrow gap between the train and the platform.

#WATCH Railway Protection Force personnel saves a boy from falling under a moving train at Naigaon railway station in Mumbai (2.2.18) pic.twitter.com/So8En2GkzI — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

According to reports, the seven-year-old boy was travelling with his mother. After the train came to a standstill, the duo decided to board the second-class general compartment near the staircase. The mother managed to board the train first. The boy tried to follow her. However, the train had started moving by now. He somehow slipped and got stuck in the gap between the train and railway platform. RPF Sunil Napa immediately ran towards the boy to rescue him successfully. Several other commuters also rushed forward to help. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras.