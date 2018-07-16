हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RPF constable

The man was trying to board a running train.  

WATCH: Brave RPF cop, bystanders save man from coming under train
Screengrab (ANI)

MUMBAI: Prompt action by a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel and few bystanders saved a man from coming under the train in  Mumbai's Panvel railway station. 

The incident took place on Saturday evening when a man tried to board a running train.

Unable to get onboard, the man was dragged on the platform for a few metres and was at risk of getting stuck between the moving train and platform.

On observing this, RPF Constable Vinod Shinde standing nearby sprang into action, trying to rescue him from coming under the train. 

Few bystanders on the platform also join Shinde in rescuing the man.

According to reports, the man escaped without any physical injuries.

With ANI inputs

