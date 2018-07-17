हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
family rescue

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows family, trapped in submerged car, rescued in Navi Mumbai's Taloja

A dramatic footage of a family, sitting atop a car submerged underwater, being rescued with rope by locals has emerged from Navi Mumbai's Taloja area.

Screengrab (ANI)

MUMBAI: A dramatic footage of a family, sitting atop a car submerged underwater, being rescued with rope by locals has emerged from Navi Mumbai's Taloja area.

In the footage, four members of a family are seen sitting on the roof of a vehicle which is completely submerged under flood water.

Few locals are seen trying to rescue the family to safety with the help of a rope.

According to reports, the women were first rescued, followed by the men.

The vehicle was caught in the rapidly flowing waters of a river canal.

Nearly half a dozen districts in North and Central Maharashtra received a good spell of showers today with authorities releasing water from the Gangapur dam into the Godavari river in Nashik. Parbhani, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded districts received bountiful rains.

family rescuecar submerged

