Watch: Fire at Mumbai high-rise residential building kills 4, injures 14

MUMBAI: Four people have been killed in a fire that broke out on the 12th floor of a high-rise residential building, Crystal Tower, in Dadar on Wednesday morning. At least fourteen people were injured in the mishap while dozens were rescued from different floors of the 17-storey building near Hindmata Cinema.

The fire has been doused and cooling operations are underway. A fire department official said that 14 fire engines were at the spot to douse the blaze. "A complaint will be lodged on charges of criminal offence against the concerned society official. The building has been declared unsafe. Power and water supply to the towers have been stopped for now," the fire department official said.

"The area around the lift of the 12th floor is the worst affected. Fire in the electrical wiring kept in duct area had caused smoke and heat on the entire floor, because of which people on upper floors were trapped," he added.

The fire brigade control room got a message at 8.32 am about the blaze on the 12th floor of the building. The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly through the building's staircases.

Snorkel ladders were used to rescue residents stranded in the building. The cause of the fire is not yet known.