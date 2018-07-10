हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Watch: High tide in Mumbai as city reels under heavy rain

ANI photo

New Delhi: As Mumbai reels under heavy rains, a high tide has been witnessed in the city on Tuesday. Mumbai woke up to a maniac morning for a fourth consecutive day with reports of water-logged streets and slow traffic.

The downpour has the hit normal life bringing the city and its suburbs to a standstill. The local train services have also been affected with trains running 15 to 20 minutes late.

"Due to heavy rains, the water level has gone up in tracks especially between Virar- Nala Sopara, trains between Vasai road towards Virar suspended for now. However, suburban services are running normally with 5- 10-min delay b/w Churchgate to Vasai road," said the Public Relations Officer of Western Railways.

BEST buses on 14 routes have been diverted and the Dabbawalas have suspended their services for the day.

Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde said, "Disaster Management has reported that there is no situation of water logging in Mumbai. Concerned authorities are keeping a track of the situation. There's nothing to worry as disaster management is ready to face any situation."

Several private schools closed in Mumbai due to continuous downpour. However, there has been no official confirmation about school holiday from the authorities so far.

Flight services at Mumbai airport have been .delayes by 30 minutes due to heavy rains, at least 72 flights affected

The India Meteorological Department has, meanwhile, predicted heavy to very heavy intermittent rains in parts of Mumbai and suburbs for next 24 hours. 

