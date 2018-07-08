Watch: Mumbaikars wade through water-logged roads

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and nearby districts on Sunday obstructing train services and causing massive water-logging at several places in the city. 

IANS photo

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and nearby districts on Sunday obstructing train services and causing massive water-logging at several places in the city. 

In addition, the Indian Meteorological Department today forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and Palghar. 

News agency ANI shared visuals and video of the water-logged city street in front of Sion police station. 

Check out the post here: 

Rainfall recorded at various parts in Mumbai: 

Colaba: 33 mm
Santacruz: 22.6 mm

The traffic police announced the closure of the Ghatkopar railway overbridge as a precautionary measure and also issued an advisory for other waterlogged areas.

Deaths due to lightning were reported from suburban Mankhurd. In Vasai, near Mumbai, one person died on Saturday and a rescue operation was on for 12 others stranded at Chinchoti waterfall. 

On Saturday, a man died and 12 others were stranded at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai in the neighbouring Palghar district. A rescue operation was conducted by the teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Fire Brigade and local police after which 100 others were evacuated.

The waterfall, a popular destination among tourists during the monsoon, is situated in Tungareshwar forest, over 70 kilometres from here.

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman was electrocuted and her five-year-old daughter was injured following a short-circuit in their house in PMGP Colony in suburban Mankhurd. 

The Central Railway suburban and long-distance train traffic were also hit yesterday after three signal poles fell down in the rains. It diverted two trains on the Mumbai-Pune sector and cancelled three services due to the downpour which continued till evening.

Though streams and water bodies adjoining the Western Railway were swollen, there was no major impact on the train traffic.

Large parts of towns like Palghar, Boisar, Dahanu, Saphale, Virar, Vasai, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Vidyavihar, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Karjat, Pali and surrounding villages have been experiencing flooding or heavy waterlogging, throwing traffic movement out of gear.

