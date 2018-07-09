हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai

Woman crushed to death after falling off bike on water-logged Mumbai road

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a woman was crushed to death after she fell off the bike on a water-logged road. The incident took place on Friday evening in Kayan in Mumbai when the victim, identified as Manisha Bhoir, was riding pillion on a bike in Kalyan's Shivaji Chowk. 

Bhoir was holding an umbrella when the bike hit a pothole on the flooded road. Both she and the rider fell to the ground. But before she could get up off the ground, she was crushed by a passing bus. The rider and the passersby rushed to her rescue but the woman died on the spot. 

The fatal accident was caught on CCTV camera. The mishap exposes the sad state of infrastructure in Mumbai, which the residents have to endure every year in the Monsoons.

She reportedly worked at a school in Kalyan and was going back home when the accident took place.

Life has been thrown out of gear due to the incessant rainfall which has resulted in waterlogging in different parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Schools and colleges also had to be closed in Mumbai on Monday as heavy rainfall lashed the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas for next few days. Waterlogging has been reported at several parts in Mumbai, including Palghar, Thane. 

The downpour on Sunday -- the highest of the season so far in a day -- caused traffic jams as many roads and streets were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water. Vehicles on many roads were seen crawling because of the rain and low visibility, while potholes compounded the problem.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 170.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am yesterday), an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "It is the highest rainfall of the season so far in 24 hours," IMD Mumbai's deputy director general KS Hosalikar said.

The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 122 mm showers during the same period, he said, adding, "The city and its suburban areas received a good spell of showers yesterday. Mumbai got a widespread downpour as the rain intensity escalated to very active."

