Woman molested during protests in Mumbai against Unnao and Kathua gang rape cases

A man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting and chasing a woman during protests held against Unnao and Kathua rape cases. The incident occurred at Carter Road area in Mumbai. The accused allegedly made indecent gestures directed at the woman and followed her when she tried to leave the spot.

The accused has been identified as Raju Jadhav, who works as a labourer.

Large-scale protests were held in Bandra and Juhu areas of Mumbai on Sunday against the rape cases in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a protest in Bandra, the Congress party held a candlelight march at Juhu beach.

The protests at Bandra was joined by several members of the Bollywood fraternity, including actors Vicky Kaushal and Kalki Koechlin.

There has been country-wide outrage against the rape cases in Unnao and Kathua. While the Unnao rape case involves a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, eight accused are facing trial in connection with brutal gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

Protests against the cases were also held in the national capital. On Friday midnight, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders held a candlelight vigil at the India Gate in the national capital to demand strict action in Unnao and Kathua rape cases.