Woman stabbed with sharp-edged weapon near Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:19
Mumbai: A young woman was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by an unidentified person near Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Thursday night.
According to reports, the 28-year-old woman was attacked while she waiting for a friend.
She was stabbed in the back and was lying in a pool of blood when she was discovered by her friend who rushed her to a nearby hospital.
A case of attempted murder has been registered at Tardeo Police Station and police are now searching for the attacker.
First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:38
