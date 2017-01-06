close
Woman stabbed with sharp-edged weapon near Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 11:19
Mumbai: A young woman was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by an unidentified person near Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Thursday night. 

According to reports, the 28-year-old woman was attacked while she waiting for a friend.

She was stabbed in the back and was lying in a pool of blood when she was discovered by her friend who rushed her to a nearby hospital.

A case of attempted murder has been registered at Tardeo Police Station and police are now searching for the attacker.

First Published: Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:38

