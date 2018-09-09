हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fuel price hikes

Yehi hai acche din: Shiv Sena puts up posters highlighting hike in fuel prices

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday are Rs 87.89 per litre diesel Rs 77.09 per litre respectively.

Yehi hai acche din: Shiv Sena puts up posters highlighting hike in fuel prices

Mumbai: As the prices of petrol and diesel are on a constant rise, Shiv Sena protested against the fuel price hike in Mumbai. Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, the NDA constituent put up posters on Saturday which quoted the prices of petrol, diesel and gas in 2015 as against the prices in 2018.

Apart from highlighting the fuel prices, Shiv Sena also mentioned the saffron party's election slogan - 'acche din' in the posters. They wrote, "Yehi hai acche din (These are good days)".

The prices of both petrol and diesel, have been at their record high levels for around a week now. In Mumbai, petrol on Sunday is being sold at Rs 87.89 per litre while the price of diesel is at Rs 77.09 per litre.

The high cost of global crude oil and a weak rupee led the petrol price in Delhi to cross a record high level of Rs 80 per litre on Saturday.

According to sector experts, a weak rupee along with high excise duty have been major factors for the rise in fuel prices. 

Since the start of the year, the petrol price in Delhi has risen by Rs 10.41 from Rs 69.97 a litre and the diesel price has gone up by Rs 12.81 from Rs 59.70 a litre on January 1.

Implication wise, the rise in diesel prices is expected to flare up the inflationary pressure as the fuel is primarily used to transport the majority of goods including agriculture products.

As per the country's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices are dependent upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the impact of the rupee-US dollar fluctuations.

(With inputs from IANS)

Tags:
Fuel price hikesPetrol price hikediesel price hikeShiv Sena

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close