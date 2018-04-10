102 Not Out: 'Bachche Ki Jaan' song highlights father-son camaraderie between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor—Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Umesh Shukla, who is best known for directing 'Oh My God' starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar has once again managed to get a terrific star cast for his upcoming venture. The movie titled '102 Not Out' brings together two legendary actors of Hindi cinema—Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

The film taps the father-son relationship and how they function with each other. The makers have released a new track titled 'Bachche Ki Jaan' and it has an easy-breezy feel to it. Sung by the melodious Arijit Singh, the song is filled with several light moments which will bring a smile on your face.

Watch the song here:

What unmissable is the super chemistry shared between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The veterans have together for a project after 27 long years and that makes it even more special. The story captures the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991). Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few.

'102 Not Out' is based on an eponymous Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi. It is slated to hit the screens on May 4, 2018.