2.0: AR Rahman to perform live at Rajinikanth starrer's music launch in Dubai

New Delhi: One of the biggest releases of the year 2018 is Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. The movie also stars Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar. Akshay will play a negative role in the film and will also be getting voice enhancement. Yes, Akshay isn't only playing a different role in this film but will also sound different.

The first look posters of the film spread like a wildfire and when Rajinikanth, Akshay and Amy's looks in the film were out, the excitement level of the audience kept getting higher.

Taking this excitement to even higher levels, yet another poster of the film is out which tells us that the music of the film is all set to be launched in Dubai on October 27, 2017!

Here is the poster as shared on Twitter by eminent music composer and singer, AR Rahman.

While we have to wait longer for the film, the music is finally here and we can no longer keep calm! The music launch will have a live performance by none other than AR Rahman!

We can no longer wait to hear the music of this highly awaited film, can you?