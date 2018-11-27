5 Popular songs by Mohammed Aziz

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Mohammed Aziz breathed his last on November 27, 2018. The singer suffered a massive cardiac arrest while returning from Kolkata to Mumbai. He was rushed to Nanavati hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Aziz was 64.

Aziz has sung in many languages other than Hindi, he was a popular figure in the Bengali and Oria film industries. Born in West Bengal's Ashoknagar, Aziz rose to fame when he lent his voice for Amitabh Bachchan's super-hit film Mard in 1985.'

Here's looking at some of the popular numbers by Mohammed Aziz:-

1) My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan (1989)

2)Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from Khudgarz(1986)

3) Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka from Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka (1989)

4) Aadmi Zindagi Aur Ye Aatma from Vishwatma (1991)

5) Main Teri Mohabbat Mein from Tridev (1989)

The singer was in Kolkata for a musical concert.

Mohammed Aziz’s daughter Sana Aziz told Indian Express, “We came to know around 3 pm. He was traveling from Kolkata to Mumbai. There is always someone or the other traveling with him, so we got a call saying that dad was feeling unwell. He was suffering from heart blockage, and he just collapsed at the airport. He was not feeling too good even before boarding, but he still boarded as he wanted to come back home. He was doing a lot of shows in Kolkata, and the north-east in the last few months. He did a show there and was returning to Mumbai. His mortal remains will be brought to his home in Kandivali West.”

