'A Gentleman' song 'Laagi Na Choote': Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic chemistry is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's 'A Gentleman' is all set to release this Friday and moviegoers are excited already. Interestingly, the flick will not only be high on action but it will also showcase sparkling romantic chemistry between the lead duo. The recently released song 'Laagi Na Choote' proves the same.

'Laagi Na Choote' has been sung by ace vocalists Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal on the tunes of music directors Sachin- Jigar. The lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. The video brings to light steamy romance between Sid and Jackie.

Watch for yourself:

'A Gentleman' reportedly stars Suniel Shetty as the antagonist. The Raj & DK directorial will be releasing on August 25 this year.