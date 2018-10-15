हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
A Star Is Born

'A Star Is Born' soundtrack debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Chart

The soundtrack, which was released on October 5, kicked off at the top of the tally with 231,000 equivalent units, out of which 162,000 were in album sales.

&#039;A Star Is Born&#039; soundtrack debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Chart
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer `A Star Is Born` soundtrack has hit the numero-uno spot in Billboard`s 200 album chart. 

While Lady Gaga has bagged the position five times before, it is even more special for actor Bradley Cooper as he has achieved his first No. 1. 

The Oscar-nominated actor, who recently made his directorial debut, had never ventured into the music world before this film. According to a report by Billboard, the chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States. 

The ranking is based on the multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.

Praising Cooper`s singing skills, in one of the promotional interviews, the "Bad Romance" singer had earlier told E News that when she heard him sing for the first time, she stopped dead in her tracks, playing the piano, looked over to him and said, "Bradley, you can sing! Oh my gosh! It was wonderful". So far, 'A Star Is Born' has released only one proper single, 'Shallow', which was released before the full soundtrack was made available.

