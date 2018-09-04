हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kashmiri song

Aadil Gurezi's Kashmiri song 'Dupte Nunem' creates a storm on YouTube—Watch

The song 'Dupte Nunem' is an old Kashmiri song which has been sung by various artistes.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Aadil Gurezi's latest Kashmiri song 'Dupte Nunem' has set the YouTube on fire. Aadil hails from Gurez and happens to be a student of Msc at a college in Dehradun. He is studying Environmental sciences but keeps his passion for singing alive.

The song 'Dupte Nunem' is an old Kashmiri song which has been sung by various artistes over a period of time but Aadil has modified it and added his own touch to the traditional track. It was first uploaded on YouTube on March 31, 2018, and has garnered over 5,118,220 views so far.

Watch video:

While talking about Aadil, his brother Tahir Lone told Zee News.com that soon after the 'Dupte Nunem' singer completed his schooling, he wanted to explore his passion for singing and even discussed it at home. But his parents were keen on him going to higher education.

Aadil studied at SP College in the Valley and then moved to Dehradun for Msc, revealed his brother. While still in Kashmir for his graduation, Aadil did various stage shows where he used to mimic various actors and sing songs.

Tahir said, “Aadil was always interested in singing and had big dreams. He has moved to Mumbai and keeps composing songs.”

Before 'Dupte Nunem', Aadil has also sung songs like 'Chand', 'Rafta Rafta' and 'Na Samjhe Yeh Duniya'.

 

 

