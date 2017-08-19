'Aala Re Aala' Ganesha song from Arjun Rampal's 'Daddy' gets more than million views on YouTube! Watch

New Delhi: Arjun Rampal starrer 'Daddy' is all set to roll in theatres on September 8, 2017. The song 'Aala Re Aala Ganesha' from the film was released on August 15 and in just four days has more than 1.9 million views on YouTube!

The song is sung by Wajid and Dr Ganesh Chandanshive. The lyrics are written by Prashant Ingole.

Listen to this super hit song right here:

The movie is helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia.