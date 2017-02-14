Adele broke her 'Album of the Year' Grammy in two, dedicates it to Beyonce!
Los Angeles: Singer Adele, who emerged as a big winner at the 59th annual Grammys taking home major prizes, broke her Album of the Year trophy in half on stage after she declared that it truly belongs to Beyonce.
While accepting the honour, the 28-year-old star paid tribute to Beyonce, whose album 'Lemonade' was also nominated in the same category, saying the latter was a more deserving winner than her.
"I can't possibly accept this award. The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyonce. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-baring... We appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light," Adele said.
The '25' songstress, who also won Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, said backstage that when she heard her name called instead of Queen Bey "a piece of me died inside", reported People magazine.
"I felt like it was her time to win. What the f? does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"
However, Beyonce, 35, who was the front-runner in the race with nine nods for "Lemonade", could only win in the two categories, including Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video. P
