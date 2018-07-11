हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels her inner Madonna for 'Mohabbat' song in 'Fanney Khan'—Watch

'Fanney Khan' is directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Remember how sometime back there was a huge buzz about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look in 'Fanney Khan' to be inspired from popular music icon Madonna? Well, after the trailer unveiled, we could clearly see Ash in a popstar avatar.

The makers have now released the first track of the film titled 'Mohabbat' which shows Ash as a rock star performing on stage. She has certainly channelled her inner Madonna and so it does make the song even more groovy. It has been sung by the very talented Sunidhi Chauhan and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch it here:

Aishwarya looks super gorgeous in her pop star costumes which are blingy and all things shiny. Also, her red lips and red streaks are bang on! The lyrics of 'Mohabbat' are penned by Irshad Kamil.

'Fanney Khan' is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. This is the first time that Rajkummar and Ash have been paired on-screen while Anil and Aishwarya have previously worked together in hit films such as 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'.

The film is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! It also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in pivotal parts.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

