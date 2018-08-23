हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha to recreate Helen's iconic 'Mungda' song for 'Total Dhamaal'

The shoot will begin from August 26 this year. 

Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha to recreate Helen's iconic 'Mungda' song for 'Total Dhamaal'
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's intense looking star Ajay Devgn will team up with Sonakshi Sinha one more time after 'Son Of Sardar' in 'Total Dhamaal'. But it's only for a special song. The film happens to be the sequel to 2011 hit film 'Double Dhamaal' and the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series.

The movie will be helmed by Indra Kumar. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news that Ajay and Sonakshi will recreate iconic 'Mungda' song featuring Helen for 'Total Dhamaal'. 

He wrote: “Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha to recreate iconic track #Mungda for #TotalDhamaal... The original song, a chartbuster, was filmed on Helen... Filming begins 26 Aug 2018... It will be a 4-day shoot... The song is a duet towards the end... #TotalDhamaal is directed by Indra Kumar.”

The shoot will begin from August 26 this year. 

The film is high on the buzz word as veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will be seen on-screen after a long hiatus. 

Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaffrey will reprise their roles from the previous films whereas Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta as new additions to the lead cast.

Sounds interesting, right?

 

