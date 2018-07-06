हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy's Naino Ne Baandhi song from Gold is pure romance - Watch

Sung by Yasser Desai, the song has been written and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

Mumbai: The moment that fans of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy had been waiting for has arrived. The makers of Gold have unveiled the song Naino Ne Baandhi from the Reema Kagti directorial.

The song showcases the beautiful bond a husband and wife share. We can see both Akshay and Mouni in traditional Bengali attires, and they look very cute as a couple.

Take a look at the video of the song here:

Gold, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar marks the Bollywood debut of Mouni, who won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman.

The Akshay Kumar starrer which is slated for an Independence Day release, is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).

Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das while Mouni essays the role of his wife Monobina Das.

