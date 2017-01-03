Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of Jolly’s pagalpanti with ‘Go Pagal’ teaser – WATCH
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 11:50
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share a link to the teaser of ‘Go Pagal’, a track from his upcoming film ‘Jolly LL.B 2’.
Check out the flashy teaser here:
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ is the second instalment of courtroom drama ‘Jolly LL.B’ franchise. Slated to release on February 10, ‘Jolly LL.B’ also features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.
The trailer of the film has garnered much appreciation and like always, moviegoers are awaiting the release of this Akshay Kumar starrer.
The song ‘Go Pagal’ will be unveiled tomorrow.
First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 11:50
