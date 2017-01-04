Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi’s crazy chemistry will make you ‘Go Pagal’ – Song out! WATCH
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:22
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Wednesday morning to share the link to the track ‘Go Pagal’ from his upcoming film ‘Jolly LL.B 2’.
Featuring Akshay and Huma Qureshi, the song sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur is a crazy dance number ideal for Holi.
Check out the song here:
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ is the second instalment of courtroom drama ‘Jolly LL.B’ featuring Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Boman Irani.
As Jolly, Akshay has already wowed the audiences after unveiling the trailer a few days back. The film which also stars veteran actors Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla is slated to release on February 10.
First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 11:22
