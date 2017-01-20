Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi's 'Go Pagal' song making video is a must watch!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 17:06
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' will be hitting the big screens on February 10, 2017. Recently, the song titled 'Go Pagal' song was released and now the makers are now out with its making video.
Akki tweeted this:
To know what went into the making of this Pagal song, watch the #GoPagal making --> https://t.co/Gm9kfij2jE
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2017
The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor. Besides Akshay, the film stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. It happens to be a sequel to the 2013 hit flick by the same name 'Jolly LLB'.
First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 17:05
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Book lovers go gaga as cine-star Rishi Kapoor takes centrestage at Zee Jaipur Literature Festival
- 'Iron Man 3' actor Miguel Ferrer dead after battling throat cancer
- Zaira Wasim controversy: 'Dangal' star's posters burnt in Kashmir valley
- THIS is what Shah Rukh Khan can't do in front of camera!
- Shah Rukh Khan heads to 'Bigg Boss 10' sets, will meet Salman Khan!
- Akshay Kumar turns a 'Jolly good fellow' in this new promotional music video!
- Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's brilliant chemistry in 'Yeh Ishq Hai' song from 'Rangoon' is a must WATCH!
- Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan revisit evergreen hits – Here’s how
- David Guetta concert: Mumbai, Delhi gig rescheduled to January 15
- Musical tribute to Kaifi Azmi on 98th birth anniversary