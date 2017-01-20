close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi's 'Go Pagal' song making video is a must watch!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 17:06
Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi&#039;s &#039;Go Pagal&#039; song making video is a must watch!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' will be hitting the big screens on February 10, 2017. Recently, the song titled 'Go Pagal' song was released and now the makers are now out with its making video.

Akki tweeted this:

The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor. Besides Akshay, the film stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. It happens to be a sequel to the 2013 hit flick by the same name 'Jolly LLB'.

 

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 17:05

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.