Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi's 'Go Pagal' song making video is a must watch!

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' will be hitting the big screens on February 10, 2017. Recently, the song titled 'Go Pagal' song was released and now the makers are now out with its making video.

Akki tweeted this:

To know what went into the making of this Pagal song, watch the #GoPagal making --> https://t.co/Gm9kfij2jE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2017

The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor. Besides Akshay, the film stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role. It happens to be a sequel to the 2013 hit flick by the same name 'Jolly LLB'.