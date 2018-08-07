हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy's 'Monobina' song from ''Gold' is out—Watch

The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy&#039;s &#039;Monobina&#039; song from &#039;&#039;Gold&#039; is out—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar is all gung-ho about this upcoming venture 'Gold'. The film also marks the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy. She has been paired opposite Akki in the movie. The makers have unveiled a new track titled 'Monobina' and it's a foot-tapping dance number.

'Monobina' has been sung by Yasser Desai, Shashaa Tirupati, Monali Thakur and Farhad Bhiwandiwala. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and features the entire cast of 'Gold'. The lyrics are penned by Vayu.

Watch the song here:

The film is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. 'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

