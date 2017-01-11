Akshay Kumar shares glimpses of romantic avatar of ‘Jolly LL.B 2’

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Wednesday morning to share stills from a romantic number titled ‘Bawara Mann’ from his upcoming flick ‘Jolly LL.B 2’.

Check out the photographs here:

A romantic track that I have fallen in love with #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2 out in 1 hour only! pic.twitter.com/E81nSAH9R0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 11 January 2017

2 hours to go before you see my most favourite song from #JollyLLB2, #BawaraMann pic.twitter.com/mZLBMDDMem — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 11 January 2017

Slated to release on February 10, ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ directed by Subhash Kapoor also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is the second instalment of super-hit courtroom franchise ‘Jolly LL.B’ starring Arshad Wrasi and Boman Irani.