Akshay Kumar shares glimpses of romantic avatar of ‘Jolly LL.B 2’

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:26
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Wednesday morning to share stills from a romantic number titled ‘Bawara Mann’ from his upcoming flick ‘Jolly LL.B 2’.

Check out the photographs here:

Slated to release on February 10, ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ directed by Subhash Kapoor also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is the second instalment of super-hit courtroom franchise ‘Jolly LL.B’ starring Arshad Wrasi and Boman Irani.

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 09:26

