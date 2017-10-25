Akshay Kumar shares sneak-peek of 2.0 music launch—Watch

New Delhi: Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is being highly speculated and why not. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and that too in a negative light for the first time. The science fiction is written and directed by S Shankar.

The film happens to be the sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran starring Rajinikanth in double role and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Akki took to Twitter and shared a sneak-peek of the grand music launch which is just two days away.

Gear up for the music event of @2Point0movie, it's going to be nothing less than EPIC!

2.0 days to go #2Point0AudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/ewb8GVHFyX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

Shankar directorial features Amy Jackson in the lead and will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. Reportedly, the worldwide premiere of 2.0 is scheduled for 25 January 2018, and it is expected to be released in 15 languages.