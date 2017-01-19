Akshay Kumar turns a 'Jolly good fellow' in this new promotional music video!
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is a man of few words but classic action on silver screens. He is ready to keep his audiences entertained with his next film titled 'Jolly LLB 2'. The courtroom comedy drama happens to be a sequel to 2013 runaway hit by the same name 'Jolly LLB' which had Arshad Warsi in the lead.
Akki took to Twitter and shared a promotional video shot for the film. The actor is hailed as the 'jolly good fellow' in the video which is full of colours and dialogues which will surely make this flick a click with the masses.
Huma Qureshi is playing the female lead in the film and can be seen in the video as well. The song has been sung by Meet Bros, who have also composed the music whereas the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
The film is releasing on February 10, 2017 and is helmed by Subhash Kapoor, who previously directed the original as well.
Watch the video here:
