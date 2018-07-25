हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar unveils brand new song Ghar Layenge Gold - Watch

The song sung by Daler Mehndi is penned and composed Javed Akhtar and Sachin-Jigar respectively.

Akshay Kumar unveils brand new song Ghar Layenge Gold - Watch
Pic courtesy: @ZeeMusicCompany

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar unveiled a brand new song titled Ghar Layenge Gold from his upcoming film Gold directed by Reema Kagti.

The song sung by Daler Mehndi is penned and composed Javed Akhtar and Sachin-Jigar respectively.

Akshay believes that the song could turn out to be the winning anthem of the year because of the mood it generates.

The song showcases the determination of the Indian Hockey team that is gearing up to win Gold for India.

 Check out the video embedded below:

Gold, which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mouni Roy, who won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman.

The Akshay Kumar starrer which is slated for an Independence Day release, is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).

Akshay Kumar plays Tapan Das while Mouni essays the role of his wife Monobina Das.

