Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi title track will motivate you - Check out video

Mumbai: The makers of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi have unveiled the titled track of the spy-thriller. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is set in the backdrop of the India and Pakistan in the 1970s.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the motivational track has been penned by legendary lyricist Gulzar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Mani Mahadevan, Ravi Mishra and Arshad Mohammed are a part of the chorus.

Check out the video of the song here:

Based on a true story, Raazi narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s. The film also stars Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Here's how the makers have described the film on their YouTube channel - "Raazi is based on a true story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan in 1971, to source out any information she could, as war was becoming imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances."

Alia has proved time and again that she is here to play very long and impressive innings.

After her debut in a Karan Johar film, it was Imtiaz Ali’s gripping Highway that displayed the depth of Alia's acting prowess. Since then, the young girl has pulled off awe-inspiring performances in films like 2 States, Udta Punjab, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and we are sure Raazi will be equally good.

Raazi is reportedly an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat.