Allah Duhai Hai

'Allah Duhai Hai' song from 'Race 3' is out and revenge is on Salman Khan's mind! Watch

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's big gift to fans on Eid!

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's 'Race 3' is high on the buzzword and why not, after all, Bhaijaan fans are eagerly waiting to watch him in this stylish thriller ride on the big screens. The film promises a lot of high octane action, crazy stunts and mind-blowing dialogues.

The famous 'Allah Duhai Hai' track which has been a constant number in previous 'Race' films has been retained in the third part as well. The song has been made peppy and features the entire ensemble cast of the film.

Watch it here:

It has been sung by Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Shloke Lal. The music is composed by JAM8 (Tushar Joshi).

The song is a total revenge saga as you can make out from the expressions of the lead actors in this song. Director Remo D'Souza has made Salman try out some new dance moves. Also, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah pull off some jaw-dropping steps as well.

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts. It has been helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

