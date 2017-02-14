'Alvida' from 'Rangoon': Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor add intensity to Arijit Singh's song

New Delhi: On Valentine's Day, the filmmakers of 'Rangoon' released its latest song 'Alvida' online. In the track, Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor can be seen showcasing the fierce side of romance.

'Alvida' has been sung by ace vocalist Arijit Singh on the tunes of Vishal. Legendary poet Gulzar has penned its lyrics. 'Alvida' is filmed in such a way that it will make you feel the intensity of love.

In the movie, Kangana plays the role of an actress named Miss Julia and Saif essays the role of a filmmaker who is in love with her. Shahid is the soldier named Nawab Malik who is entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of Julia during a train journey.

'Rangoon', directed by Vishal Bhardwaj under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, will release on February 24 this year.