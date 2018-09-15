हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhadhun

AndhaDhun: Naina Da Kya Kasoor song from Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer is foot-tapping - Watch

Ayushmann, who made an impressive acting debut with a path-breaking film like 'Vicky Donor', will play a blind pianist in this murder mystery. 

AndhaDhun: Naina Da Kya Kasoor song from Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer is foot-tapping - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer AndhaDhun have unveiled a brand new song from the film. Titled Naina Da Kya Kasoor the song is a peppy foot-tapping number sung and composed by the very talented Amit Trivedi.

Check out the song penned by Jaideep Sahni here:

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is a thriller starring Tabu, Ayushmann and Radhika in a film for the first time. The film also stars yesteryears actor Anil Dhawan.

Ayushmann, who made an impressive acting debut with a path-breaking film like 'Vicky Donor', will play a blind pianist in this murder mystery. Radhika, who has impressed us with her spellbinding performances, plays Ayushmann's love interest while Tabu and Anil play other pivotal roles. Tabu's arrival in Ayushmann's life will change the dynamics of the story and lead to unimaginable twists in the tale.

The film stars Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manav Vij and Chaya Kadam in supporting roles.

The film jointly produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures Private Limited is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

Tags:
AndhadhunAyushmann KhurranaTabuRadhika ApteNaina Da Kya KasoorAyushmann Khurrana songsAmit Trivedi songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close