Anuradha Paudwal, Bappi Lahiri's original recording of 'Tamma Tamma' will make your jaw drop!

New Delhi: Blockbuster Bollywood song 'Tamma Tamma' from 1990 release 'Thanedaar' is trending all over the Internet, all thanks to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. But, that era, song recording was not as easy and simplistic as it is now.

Ranveer Singh recently took to Twitter to share an interesting video. In the clip, Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri can be seen lending vocals to the track. Also, the chorus singers are taking the melody up a notch.

A revamped version of the song has been used in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. It will be releasing on March 10 this year.

This is the third time that this lovable duo will be seen sharing the screen space. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' marks the second instalment of a franchise that began with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.