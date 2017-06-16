AR Rahman’s 'Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow' tour all about memories

Mumbai: Oscar winning composer AR Rahman says his 'Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow' tour which will mark 25 years of his journey in the music industry, is all about memories he has collected over the years.

Awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010, Rahman is a two-time Academy Award winner whose works have also been celebrated with two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards South.

Starting on July 8, the tour will begin at Wembley in London, celebrating the music maestro's journey from the hit song ‘Roja’ to ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’.

"These last 25 years have been truly memorable and magical. This tour is all about the music and the memories. I've been immensely blessed to have the love and support of my fans, friends and family which inspires me everyday.

"I look forward to July 8 at Wembley, London as we celebrate the journey from 'Roja' to 'Rockstar' to 'Kaatru Veliyidai'. Accompanying me is an energetic and gifted team of singers and musicians," Rahman said in a statement.

The 'Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow' tour will also feature musicians like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Ranjit Barot and Javed Ali.

The tour is presented by Hamsini Entertainment, UK and HueBox Entertainment, India.