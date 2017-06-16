close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

AR Rahman’s 'Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow' tour all about memories

Oscar winning composer AR Rahman says his 'Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow' tour which will mark 25 years of his journey in the music industry, is all about memories he has collected over the years.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:35
AR Rahman’s &#039;Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow&#039; tour all about memories

Mumbai: Oscar winning composer AR Rahman says his 'Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow' tour which will mark 25 years of his journey in the music industry, is all about memories he has collected over the years.

Awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010, Rahman is a two-time Academy Award winner whose works have also been celebrated with two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards South.

Starting on July 8, the tour will begin at Wembley in London, celebrating the music maestro's journey from the hit song ‘Roja’ to ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’.

"These last 25 years have been truly memorable and magical. This tour is all about the music and the memories. I've been immensely blessed to have the love and support of my fans, friends and family which inspires me everyday.

"I look forward to July 8 at Wembley, London as we celebrate the journey from 'Roja' to 'Rockstar' to 'Kaatru Veliyidai'. Accompanying me is an energetic and gifted team of singers and musicians," Rahman said in a statement.

The 'Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow' tour will also feature musicians like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Ranjit Barot and Javed Ali.

The tour is presented by Hamsini Entertainment, UK and HueBox Entertainment, India. 

TAGS

AR RahmanAR Rahman songsAR Rahman musicAR Rahman filmsAR Rahman concerts

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video