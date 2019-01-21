Ariana Grande accused of plagiarism

Los Angeles: Rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz have called out singer Ariana Grande for allegedly copying their work for her latest track "7 Rings".

Earlier this month, Grande was also accused of stealing lyrics by rapper Princess Nokia for the same song, reports foxnews.com.

Soulja Boy alleged that Grande stole from his song "Pretty boy swag". He replied to a tweet in which Grande thanked her friends who were featured in the "7 Rings" video, writing, "Give me my credit. Period."

He later followed up with the message: "You're a thief."

Soulja Boy has previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.