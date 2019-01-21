हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande accused of plagiarism

Soulja Boy has previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.

Ariana Grande accused of plagiarism

Los Angeles: Rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz have called out singer Ariana Grande for allegedly copying their work for her latest track "7 Rings".

Earlier this month, Grande was also accused of stealing lyrics by rapper Princess Nokia for the same song, reports foxnews.com.

Soulja Boy alleged that Grande stole from his song "Pretty boy swag". He replied to a tweet in which Grande thanked her friends who were featured in the "7 Rings" video, writing, "Give me my credit. Period."

He later followed up with the message: "You're a thief."

Soulja Boy has previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.

 

Tags:
Ariana GrandeAriana Grande musicAriana Grande plagiarism7 RingsSoulja Boy and 2 Chainz
Next
Story

I was awkward when I first met Madonna: Shania Twain

Must Watch

News 100: Watch top news stories of today, January 21st, 2019