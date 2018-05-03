Ariana Grande to open Billboard Music Awards

Las Vegas: Singer Ariana Grande will open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Grande shared the news during her gig on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", reports billboard.com.

She joins the star-studded schedule with previously announced performances from Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

The award ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will be held here on May 20. The gala will air in India on Vh1 on May 21.

Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran lead the pack with nominations in multiple categories including top male artist. Lamar and Sheeran have 15 nominations, each.