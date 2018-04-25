Arijit Singh does full justice to every song he sings: Divya Kumar

New Delhi: Singer Divya Kumar, who has tracks like 'Shubhaarambh', 'Jee Karda' and 'Raita Phail Gaya' to his credit, says singer Arijit Singh does full justice to every song he sings.

Divya spoke about his admiration for Arijit, on having a mentor in Bollywood and more, on the second season of audio and music streaming service Saavn's audio show "Talking Music", read a statement.

"Arijit is God to me because the kind of voice that he has, nobody else does. He is actually a proper learned classical singer, with very well-developed vocals. He is a proper educated musician. We are just singing songs, but there isn't a single song which Arijit hasn't done justice to. He does full justice to every song he sings. I think till now Arijit Singh's talent isn't completely out in the open," said Divya.

"When he sings ghazals, it's a treat. He focuses on every minute detail. It's not like show off singing," Kumar added.

He considers composer Amit Trivedi his mentor.

"Shalmali Kholgade and I both made our debut with 'Ishaqzaade' and Amit Trivedi gave us a chance. I believe Amit Trivedi is my mentor," said Divya, who belongs to a family of musicians. He is the grandson of composer Pandit Shivram and son of musician Bhagwan Shivram.

He said singer Akriti Kakkar introduced him to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

"I can say that composers Gulraj Singh and Amit Trivedi are people who gave me a break to sing in movies. That is a very big step because these were big movies and to give a new voice an opportunity to sing in them, is huge," he added.

The episode with Divya was made available on the music app on Wednesday.