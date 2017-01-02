Arijit Singh's 'Naina' from Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' will touch your heart! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' is not only impressing the audience with its breathtaking storyline but, also, its versatile music is doing the magic. Recently, the filmmakers released video of the song 'Naina' and it is emotional enough to touch your heart.

'Naina' has been sung by ace vocalist Arijit Singh on the tunes of Pritam. Its lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

At the Box Office, 'Dangal' has now reportedly collected more than Rs 270 crore. It is likely to cross the Rs 300 crore mark soon. If this happens, then the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will become Mr Perfectionist's second film to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23 last year.