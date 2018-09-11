हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Tere Liye from Namaste England is the new love anthem - Watch

The romantic song has all the ingredients of a love anthem and it will give you goosebumps if you are in love.  

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra&#039;s Tere Liye from Namaste England is the new love anthem - Watch

Mumbai: The first song from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England is out. Sung by Atif Aslam and  Akanksha Bhandari, the melodious track is penned and composed by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar and Mannan Shaah respectively.

The romantic song has all the ingredients of a love anthem and it will give you goosebumps if you are in love.

Check out the video of the song here:

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial has the Ishaqzaades on board, and the film promises to be one of the most romantic films of all times in Bollywood.

Parineeti, who made her debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in 2011, was paired with Arjun Kapoor in his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012. 

The two actors shared magical chemistry on screen and made a million hearts skip a beat.

'Namaste England' is not a sequel to 'Namastey London' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.  It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018.

Apart from 'Namaste England', this jodi will also be seen in Dibaker Banerji's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorParineeti ChopraNamaste Englandtere liye songAtif Aslam songsBollywood romantic songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close