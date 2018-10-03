हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Proper patola

Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Proper Patola out-Watch

After engaging the audience with their 'patola' banter, the makers of Namaste England have dropped the most-awaited song Proper Patola.

Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra&#039;s Proper Patola out-Watch

New Delhi: After engaging the audience with their 'patola' banter, the makers of Namaste England have dropped the most-awaited song Proper Patola.

Featuring stars Arjun and Parineeti with Badshah, the track is an electronic remix of Diljit Dosanjh’s hugely popular track by the same name.

Check it out:

The chartbuster is by Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Aastha Gill. It is Badshah's second song for Namaste England after the chartbuster Bhare Bazaar'. 

Ahead of the film's release, Namaste England has been creating immense buzz owing to the crackling chemistry of the leading duo. Arjun and Pari have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'. 

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that revolves around the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe.  It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. ‘Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th October, 2018.

Tags:
Proper patolaarjunkapoorParineeti ChopraVipul Amrutal Shah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close