Arjun Kapoor shoots a song in Gurudwara for 'Mubarakan' and it makes him feel at peace!
New Delhi: Bollywood's young gun Arjun Kapoor is working hard for his upcoming venture 'Mubarakan' featuring Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. Arjun recently shot a song for the film in a Gurudwara at Chandigarh and it gave him immense happiness and contentment.
According to DNA, Arjun has for the first time shot at a religious place. The actor has been quoted as saying, “As actors, we go wherever our work takes us. We shoot in different parts of the world and every place has its own vibe and energy. But shooting in a religious place was a first for me. Though shooting is generally a chaotic process, the minute I stepped inside a gurudwara, it took me away from all my worries. All the time that I spent there, I felt a certain kind of enlightenment and was at peace.”
Arjun will be seen playing a double role in 'Mubarakan'—one of which will be a sardar.
