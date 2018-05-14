Arjun Kapoor turns 'item boy' with 'Chumme Mein Chavanprash' song in Harshvardhan's 'Bhavesh Joshi'—Watch

New Delhi: Gone are the days when only female Bollywood actors would star in an item song to jazz up the movie. Actor Arjun Kapoor has turned the tables and is seen grooving to the beats of 'Chumme Mein Chavanprash' song in cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor's 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'.

The song also gorgeous Dandekar sisters—Anusha and Shibani dancing with Arjun on this peppy number. The costumes are bright, blingy and will give you disco feels. Arjun's jazzy look and dance moves will make you wanna join him on the floor.

Watch song:

The film is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for his impressive body of work. The movie is made under the banner of Phantom Films and has that edgy, dark feel to it.

After 'Mirzya', Harshvardhan will be seen in a different avatar and there are some heavy duty dialogues in the trailer of the film as well. The film stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, Nishikant Kamat, Radhika Apte and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal parts.

'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' is a tale of a vigilante who fights the wrong in his own style. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 25, 2018.