Avicii

Avicii awarded posthumously at MTV VMAs

The electronic artist, Avicii died earlier in April in Oman at the age of 28.

Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New York: Avicii won a posthumous MTV Video Music Award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration "Lonely Together" here on Monday.

The electronic artist died earlier in April in Oman at the age of 28.

Other nominees for best dance video included Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa for "One Kiss", The Chainsmokers for "Everybody Hates Me", David Guetta and Sia for "Flames", Marshmello ft. Khalid for "Silence", and Zedd and Liam Payne for "Get Low (Street Video)", reported variety.com.

The video for "Lonely Together" was also nominated for best visual effects, which went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars".

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artistes of all time, Avicii was among the highest-paid DJs.

Though young, he retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking.

He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

