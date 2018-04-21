Avicii dead at 28: 5 most popular songs by the Swedish DJ

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in Europe, was found dead on Friday afternoon in Muscat, Oman, his U.S. publicist said.

Born as Tim Bergling, Avicii was only 28 years old.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

However, the cause of death has been not been revealed yet by his spokesperson.

As the world mourns the death of the young electronic dance music pioneer, here's looking at five of his most popular numbers.

1) Wake Me Up

The song became an instant among music lovers when it released in 2013. It was Avicii's biggest hit and secured the thirteenth position on Billboard's year-end top 100 songs in 2013.The music video is the 39th most-viewed YouTube video in history, garnering 1.4 billion global views.

2) Hey Brother

The dance number is from Avicii's debut album 'True'. It was written by Avicii, Ash Pournouri, Salem Al Fakir, Vincent Pontare and Veronica Maggio.

3) Levels

The song was released on October 28, 2011, and peaked at number one in Sweden and on the Dance music charts in the United States and became a top ten hit in various other countries.

4) Seek Bromance

The song was released when Avicii was known as Tim Berg. It was released on October 17, 2010, in the Netherlands. The song is a vocal version of his instrumental "Bromance"

5) Waiting for Love

It is a romantic dance number which was released on May 22, 2015, as the lead single from Avicii's second studio album, Stories (2015)

Avicii announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring. He later told Billboard magazine he had made the decision for health reasons.

"The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me," he told the magazine.

"I`m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think," he added at the time.

However, he did not stop making music, releasing a six-track EP album in August 2017.

Avicii won a number of American Music Awards, Billboard music awards and MTV Europe Music awards for his EDM work.