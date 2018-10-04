हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest song Nain Na Jodeen from 'Badhaai Ho' will soothe a broken heart - Watch

Going by the video of the song it is apparent that the two have had a breakup of sorts.  

Pic courtesy: @BadhaaiHoFilm

Mumbai: The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho have unveiled a brand new song from the film. Titled Nain Na Jodeen, the track sung by Ayushmann, Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli, will soothe a broken heart.

Inspired by traditional Punjabi folk ‘Nain Na Jodi’ and performed by a number of noted singers, the recreated version of the song depicts the rough patch in the love life of the characters played by Ayushmann and Sanya in the film.

Take a look at the video here:

The song embedded above is penned by Kumaar and composed by Rochak Kohli.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film set in the backdrop of Delhi promises to be a laugh riot and stars some of the finest actors on board like Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.

And Ayushmann is back with yet another film based on a bold subject.

From Vicky Donor in 2012 to Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann has been a part of coming-of-age films.

Sanya, on the other hand, has had a great film journey so far. From Dangal to Pataakha and now Badhaai Ho, the curly-haired beauty has proved that she is here to play very long innings.

The romcom is slated to release on October 19.

