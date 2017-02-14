Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Pehla Nasha' rendition will make your Valentine’s Day more special – Watch

New Delhi: Attention love birds, Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana has a surprise for you this Valentine’s Day. In order to make this day more special and lovey-dovey, the 32-year-old star recently crooned romantic number 'Pehla Nasha' and it is mesmerising enough to give you all the feels.

The video has now gone viral on the social media, all thanks to Valentine’s spirit. In the short video, the 'Vicky Donor' actor can be seen singing the song on-stage with his fans.

Have a look:

On the cinema front, Ayushmann is all set to hit the silver screens with diva Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.