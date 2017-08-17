Baadshaho 'Socha Hai' song brings out Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta's sizzling chemistry!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Milan Luthria's upcoming action thriller 'Baadshaho' released its trailer a few days back and fans couldn't be happier. The film promises to have a perfect blend of drama, action and romance.

The heist action thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. Recently, a new song titled 'Socha Hai', which happens to be the famous one from 'Deewar' (1975)was released. The original song was picturised on Shashi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

The reprised version of 'Socha Hai' song features Emraan and Esha. It taps the sizzling chemistry between the two. Neeti Mohan and Jubin Nautiyal have lent their vocals whereas the music is recreated and programmed by Tanishk Bagchi. Ajay Devgn tweeted about the song release this morning:

The film is releasing on September 1, 2017.