Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra bring out their Punjabi swag in 'Morni Banke' song—Watch

The song is a typical Punjabi dance number with desi swag in ample dose.

New Delhi: Talented generation next actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra will be seen together in 'Badhaai Ho'. The film's trailer was released a few days back and it created a storm online. The quirky comedy has an interesting line-up of classic actors as well.

The film is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and the makers have unveiled the new song titled 'Morni Banke' from the movie. It is already trending on number 7 on the YouTube list.

Watch it here:

The song is a typical Punjabi dance number with ample dose of desi swag. It has been featured on the lead pair of Ayushmann and Sanya. The colourful dance song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by MellowD.

'Badhaai Ho' is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story.

'Morni Banke' happens to be the second song which has been unveiled. The first one being 'Badhaaiyan Tenu'.

It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

 

 

