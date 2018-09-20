Badhaai Ho: First song Badhaaiyan Tenu from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer is too funny to miss

Mumbai: The first song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho is out. The song sung by Brijesh Shandailya, Romy and Jordan is a perfect desi track woven with quirky words that are bound to make you go ROFL.

The track is refreshing and hilarious at the same time.

Check out Badhaaiyan Tenu composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Vayu respectively.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film stars some of the finest actors and the list includes Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.

The film set in the backdrop of Delhi promises to be a laugh riot.

Ayushmann is back with yet another film based on a bold subject.

From Vicky Donor in 2012 to Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann has been a part of coming-of-age films.

Sanya, on the other hand, has had a great film journey so far. From Dangal to Pataakha and now Badhaai Ho, the curly-haired beauty has proved that she is here to play very long innings.

The romcom is slated to release on October 19.